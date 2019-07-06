The person suffered a medical emergency while being processed and died later at a local hospital.

Detectives with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a theft suspect who was in law enforcement custody and experienced a medical emergency.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was arrested by deputies on July 5 at 9 p.m. in connection with a grand theft, burglary and criminal mischief investigation.

The press release did not identify the suspect, provide an age or gender, or indicate where the arrest took place.

Shortly after being captured, the person began to experience a medical emergency and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Just after midnight the person was medically cleared and taken to the Santa Rosa County Jail.

While at the jail the person suffered another medical emergency and was treated by detention staff members. The person was taken back to the hospital, where he or she later died.

No other information was available as of this writing.