MILTON — A local distributor of beer and non-alcoholic beverages just added liquor to its portfolio. Goldring Gulf Distributing recently entered into an agreement with Murder Creek Distillery out of Brewton, Alabama.

Brewton is less than an hour north of Milton, and Goldring will distribute the locally distilled moonshine and liquor products to their retailers across the Panhandle from the Alabama/Florida state line to just east of Port St. Joe.

The moonshine will be available in in three flavors — clear, peach and apple. Liqueur will be available in chocolate, chocolate mint and honey. All products will be packaged in a 750-milliliter bottle.

Murder Creek was conceived on a dare when founder Micah McCall challenged his buddy and co-founder, Stephen Matthews, to design an alcohol still. Just two days later, Matthews presented Micah with a design for a still and they were off and running.

Their fathers, Freddie McCall and Dan Matthews, got on board, and the business officially opened its doors in February.

All batches are distilled, mixed and labeled for retail onsite. Consumers can visit MCD to taste and purchase the moonshine.

The partnership with Goldring Gulf is a big step for Murder Creek and means the public will start seeing the liquid on shelves at local supermarkets and restaurants and bars.

“Partnering with a distributor like Goldring Gulf means that we have access to market. Their team is professional and has the relationships and the knowledge we need to get our product to retail. We are the producers and they provide the logistics,” Micah McCall said.

Goldring is a sales driven company with a long history of introducing new brands to the market.

“We pride ourselves on bringing quality products to the customers were serve,” Goldring Managing Director and General Manager Mike Johnson said. “Our retailers know when we walk through the door we are bringing something special.”