CHIPLEY - One man is facing charges of sexual battery on a child after local law enforcement received reports of abuse.

According to a news release from Washington County Sheriff's Office, reports from Bay County Sheriff's Office and Gulf Coast Children's Advocacy Center alleged 36-year-old Christopher Duffy forced a six-year-old child to "perform a sexual act."

Following an investigation by WCSO, Duffy was taken into custody and booked into the Washington County Jail, the release stated.

Duffy is being charged with sexual battery on a victim under the age of 12 years old.