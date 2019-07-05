CALLAWAY - Angel Belcher knows something about courage.

Although she too was impacted by Hurricane Michael, she has dedicated herself and her time to helping others recover.

Post-Michael, Belcher has provided more than 1,000 meals to people in need and cleaned up and renovated about 40 homes. Her selflessness was recently acknowledged by First Lady of Florida Casey DeSantis, who awarded Belcher with the First Lady's Medal of Courage, Commitment, and Service.

"The Governor and I witnessed the destruction left in Hurricane Michael’s wake firsthand, but as devastating as the storm was, there are some pretty amazing people who have brought hope to their neighbors in need," said First Lady Casey DeSantis. "I’m proud to present the First Lady’s Medal for Courage, Commitment, and Service to Angel Belcher, Rachal Smoker and Shelly Summers for their selfless contributions to their communities. Governor DeSantis and I thank them on behalf of our entire state."

The medal is specific to Northwest Florida residents who made contributions to their local communities following the storm. Along with Washington County resident Belcher, Bay County residents Rachal Smoker and Shelly Summers were also acknowledged.

"I was excited, I couldn't believe it," Belcher said. "I've never received any type of reward before. I do things for the blessing for others, not looking for anything in return."

And Belcher plans to continue her efforts each day, she said.

"This is something that I've always done," Belcher said. "This is something that my mom has instilled in me. It's not a Michael thing - it's an everyday thing. It's a routine."

Her efforts are sustained by personal contributions. If you are interested in donating, Angel Belcher may be reached at 850-260-6674.