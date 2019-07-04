Beatrice Zipperer, 94 passed away June 26, 2019 surrounded by her family in Leesburg, Florida. She was born December 20, 1924 in Laurel Hill, Florida to J.W. and Cleona Albritton. Lovingly known as Aunt Bea, she was a homemaker whom loved gardening and fishing with her late husband H.Y. (Zip) Zipperer. She is survived by her children, William Jerry Edgar and wife Becky of Blountstown, Florida, Charles Edgar and wife Kathy of Leesburg, Florida, Doris Patton of Tampa, Florida, and Percy Albritton of Pensacola, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband H.Y. Zipperer and her son Donald Avery Edgar. A graveside service was held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 with a visitation starting at 2 p.m. CST and service at 3 p.m.CST. All services were under the direction of the Comforter Funeral Home.