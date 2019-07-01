DOTHAN — A southeast Alabama 2-year-old has been found dead in a car parked at his family's home.

Dothan Police Capt. Will Benny says a preliminary investigation suggests the child entered the car on his own sometime on Friday.

Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd identifies the child as Castiel King. Byrd says King was declared dead at a hospital on Friday night.

Benny says further investigation will pinpoint when the child got into the car. Police are conducting searches and seeking video from nearby homes.

The cause of death will be determined after an autopsy, scheduled early Monday, is performed.