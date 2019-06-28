We all know the anger and frustration that comes whose unwanted robocalls. The cell phone rings, a number – sometimes it’s even a local number – appears, so we answer the call.

“We’ve been trying to reach you about your car’s extended warranty.” Or, “We can help you secure a lower interest rate on your loans.” Or, “We can help you obtain health insurance.” Or there is some variation on one of those dreaded themes.

Once the opening is concluded, the automated message asks us to stay on the line to speak with an operator or press a number to be placed on a “do not call” list.

And, no matter how many times we try to place ourselves on that list, the calls keep coming.

There is some indication that the federal government is starting to take action to prevent these calls or at least to make them less common. It is, after all, an annoyance that take place billions of times each year. It is so common that the Federal Trade Commission receives 10,000 complaints about them each day.

So, federal regulators have levied fines against some of the worst offenders, and Congress is asking the FTC and the Federal Communications Commission to do even more, specifically collecting on some of the huge number of fines they have issued.

The good news is that it is a problem that is attracting attention. Eventually, perhaps, these horrible trade practices will end and leave consumers in peace. But there is a long way to go before we reach that point.

“We’re all fed up with the tens of billions of illegal robocalls we get every year,” Andrew Smith, the director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in announcing a cooperative project with several state offices to crack down on the robocalls. “Today’s joint effort shows that combatting this scourge remains a top priority for law enforcement agencies around the nation.”

At the heart of the issue is the fact that so many of us are vulnerable to these scams. If people supply personal information such as credit card or Social Security numbers, they can be victimized beyond the mere annoyance of the calls themselves.

Please ask all your friends and family members to refuse to share that information, regardless of how tempting a phone offer might be. In the end, if there is no payoff, this problem will take care of itself.

Editorials represent the opinion of the newspaper, not of any individual.