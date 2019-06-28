Since the heat of late spring and early summer has descended upon this area, Oscar and I have not lasted long while working outside. He mows the grass early in the morning and late in the afternoon.

Recently, we went out in the heat of the day to remove several sprigs of grass that had invaded one of our planting beds. That turned out to be quite a chore. We had to push back a heavy layer of mulch and use a mattock to remove the root systems, and then we returned the mulch to the soil surface. In several areas grass had worked its way under some of the border bricks, so many of the edgers had to be moved to get to the grass.

Before the job was completed, we were spent. We came inside and rested for the remainder of the day. Oscar got up early the next morning and completed the task.

Each year, in early spring, we remove weeds and grass from all of our planting beds and add a fresh layer of mulch to the bed. This year, we hired someone to remove the weeds that had invaded the beds, but the helper failed to remove the root systems. So the weeds came pushing through the new mulch with a vengeance. Mulch works to discourage weed propagation only if all grass and weeds are removed before it is applied.

As I walked the yard recently, I noticed that several large, older, misshapen azaleas (not Encores) have a great deal of dead wood on them. They really needed to be renewal pruned. We have had plenty of rain over the last few days, so we decided to go ahead and prune them now. Of course, by performing renewal pruning on the shrubs now, they won’t flower next year because they will have formed next year’s flower buds by now. We could wait until late winter next year to prune, but we would lose the flowers at that time as well, so we have decided to prune them now because the shrubs are so unsightly.

To renewal prune the azaleas, we will remove all the wood from them down to about 2 to 3 feet in height. Throughout the summer, we will need to be vigilant and water the shrubs during dry spells to prevent them from becoming distressed. The optimal time to have done this and still have flowers next year would have been immediately after the azaleas stopped blooming in late April or May. They also might have been renewal pruned in late winter, but that would have eliminated this year’s flowers.

Carol (Bonnie) Link is an Etowah County Master Gardener and an experienced garden writer. Her weekly column is designed to help and encourage others in their gardening endeavors. Send questions or comments to clink43@bellsouth.net.