Aliens have recently popped up in news reports. Not the kind from Central America. Rather, the extraterrestrial kind.

The New York Times recounted claims by Navy pilots having encountered UFOs 15 years ago. USA Today reported President Donald Trump was briefed on the possibility of contact with space visitors. Vanity Fair reported some lawmakers in Congress are exhibiting “growing” interest in stories about UFOs.

We note this because this week marks the anniversary of our first contact with our intergalactic betters. On the afternoon of June 24, 1947, Kenneth Arnold, a private pilot, reportedly saw nine, shiny flying objects as he flew past Mount Rainier in Washington state. Arnold was no loon. He had been an Eagle scout who attended the University of Minnesota, and in addition to becoming a pilot he started his own company selling fire-suppression equipment and later ran for lieutenant governor of Idaho. While some were skeptical, reporters who interviewed him at the time considered him credible. It turns out at least two people on the ground near Mount Adams, in Washington, also reported seeing the strange phenomenon. As more newspapers picked up his story, the term “flying saucers” came into vogue.

Arnold kept telling his story and became intent of proving he was right. In 1949, he told the Saturday Evening Post, “There is no doubt in my mind but what these objects are aircraft of a strange design, and material that is unknown to the civilization of this earth.” Then, just two weeks later, one of the best known conspiracy theories was born: the Air Force’s alleged recovery of a UFO in Roswell, New Mexico. The truth is out there.

GARLAND: We salute the people who put letters on those sign boards that distinguish businesses and churches. The best ones may distract drivers, but they often bring a smile. Case in point: A sign we recently saw noted that planting a flower equals hope in tomorrow. We agree, and with Hurricane Michael knocking over so many trees and plants, we encourage everyone to plant something — no matter your gardening expertise.

GIG: U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez embarrassed herself last week by calling President Trump a “fascist” for his border policies and then labeling detention centers there, where illegal immigrants are held awaiting adjudication of their cases, “concentration camps.” But before that, AOC (as some in the media derisively refer to her) denounced her Democratic colleagues for killing a vote on a congressional pay raise. Lawmakers already make $174,000 a year, more than triple the salary of the average American. The raise would have added another $4,500. Yet Democratic leaders scotched the plan after realizing it wasn’t “good politics.” “Everybody should get a cost of living increases (sic),” AOC told reporters. “It’s not even like a raise; it’s a cost of living adjustment.” We await the revelation that AOC is really a GOP plant.

A version of this editorial first appeared in The Ledger, a News Herald sister paper with GateHouse Media.