WALTON COUNTY — The Coast Guard and other first responders searched the Gulf of Mexico by Seagrove Place Monday for a swimmer possibly at risk of drowning offshore.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office said they received calls from witnesses who said there appeared to be a man far offshore struggling to stay afloat, according to spokeswoman Corey Dobridnia. Deputies responded by boat and personal watercraft and the deputies thought they saw a man go underwater.

The Coast Guard, Sheriff's Office and other first responders continued to search the water but no victim was found.

"There have been no reports of anyone missing," Dobridnia said. "A lot of times people call from the condos and see pelicans, but we still do our due diligence (and search)."