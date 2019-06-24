50 years ago this week

• Leaders in business, medicine, education and government met to witness formal incorporation of the West Alabama Comprehensive Health Planning Council and discuss a two-year medical school in the works for the University of Alabama here.

• Jerry Belk, recreation director for the City Park and Recreation Board, said there had been no problems since the Queen City swimming pool was opened earlier this month. Some blacks had been using the pool, but many more whites were using it. Belk said that a day camp held at the Veterans Hospital picnic area costing each child $10 was too expensive, stressing the need for a higher recreation budget. Belk said that more than 1,100 persons were participating in the church league softball program, twenty of them from rural churches outside the city limits, pointing to the need for a countywide recreation program.

• Northport city officials authorized Building Inspector Frank Pennington to work in ridding the city of some of its dilapidated dwellings and “fire-traps,” beginning with those standing vacant.

• The final step in closure of the city’s North River Dam got underway as workmen began the tough job of fitting a mammoth 96-inch pipe into the mouth of the tunnel that runs under the earthen dam. The $8 million project began in 1966 and called for final closure in July.

• Warren C. Giles, longtime president of the National League, said that all players would be notified that it would not be in the best interest of baseball if they patronize Bachelors III, the bistro in New York City where Joe Namath was one of the proprietors. Football commissioner Pete Rozelle had said that Namath was unwelcome in pro football unless he sold the joint where gamblers came to drink and also make bets.

• A Tuscaloosa motorcycle patrolman, Roy B. Blount, was killed when he lost control of his motorcycle and was thrown in front of an oncoming auto.

• The Marengo County Private School Corporation secured a former bowling alley as a temporary site for a private school where 84 students had been registered in grades 1-6 for the fall.

25 years ago this week

• A poll showed Ryan deGraffenried with a slight lead over Don Siegelman in the runoff for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor. Later in the week a poll showed Siegelman ahead. After the runoff election, deGraffenreid had to concede defeat for the nomination.

• Members of the Women’s Division of The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama donated $2,250 for books and videotapes for the children’s section of the Tuscaloosa Public Library.

• The Alabama Museum of Natural History sponsored a fossil hunt in Greene County, digging and sifting through the chalky colored earth to find the remains of aquatic reptiles, turtles and fish that swam in the ancient gulf that covered Greene County and Tuscaloosa with 300 feet of water 90 million years before.

• Eddie B. Thomas, assistant superintendent of the Tuscaloosa City Schools, was offered a four-year contract to become superintendent of the Greene County School System.

• Two members of the University of Alabama women’s golf team, seniors Carrie Allen and Paige Hoefle, were named to the prestigious Smith Corona Scholastic All-America team.

• Herschel T. Hamner Jr. became Family Court judge, defeating Sue Thompson; Thompson was believed to be the first black woman to seek a circuit judgeship in modern times in this county. Hamner had no Republican opponent in the general election.

• Former Tuscaloosa City Councilman Charles Steele Jr. became Senator Steele after defeating Sallie Cook; he had no Republican opponent in the general election.

• Gerald Allen defeated Joe Brown and faced Republican Bill Copland in November for the House District 62 seat.

10 years ago this week

• Deaths this week included Bert Bank. The war hero, radio pioneer, state senator and civic leader died at 94. Bank sponsored legislation to rename the Denny Stadium for his friend Paul W. “Bear" Bryant; the stadium was renamed Bryant-Denny Stadium in 1976.

• A new Piggly Wiggly opened in Tuscaloosa’s West End.

• The Gordo Area community Development Foundation was awarded a Black Belt Arts Initiative grant for a workshop hosted by mosaic artist Rhys Greene for young people to create benches for the city. The “Bloom Where You Are Planted” bench project would create the first public art in Gordo.

• The Demopolis High School Tigers would take the field for the 2009 season in a new state-of-the-art field house and into a new Demopolis High School stadium.

• The University of Alabama filed a formal notice of appeal with the NCAA that challenges the vacation of 21 football victories, as well as a tennis win and individual records in track and field.

• Enrollment at Taylorville Primary School was expected to increase so much the next year that the school system moved five portable classrooms there to accommodate students.

• Jeffery Mitchell became headmaster at Tuscaloosa Academy.

• Four firefighters with the Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue Service were honored in the internationally circulated “Firehouse” magazine. Lt. Keith Sharp, Apparatus Operator Franklin Giles and firefighters Mitch Haney and Justin Whigham rescued an unconscious, 300-pound man from a burning home in West Tuscaloosa. They were able to get the victim through a bedroom window and into the care of the fire department paramedics who provided prompt medical care. The man made a full recovery. The four men donated the cash prize to the department’s smoke alarm installation program.

• Tuscaloosa boxer Deontay Wilder unleashed a first-round knockout of opponent Kelsey Arnold during ESPN’s “Friday Night Fights.”

• River Road Park East, at the north end of the University of Alabama campus, would be renamed The Park at Manderson Landing in honor of Lewis M. and Faye Manderson, who had given more than $12 million to UA’s “Our Students, Our Future” capital campaign.

• Construction on the Sipsey Valley schools was progressing. The middle and high school would open for the 2010-11 school year.

• Best Buy planned to open in Midtown Village in the fall.

Five years ago this week

• Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue Service Chief Alan Martin was named the 2013 Fire Chief of the Year by fire chief groups in Alabama and the Southeast.

• Charlie Taylor, who was part of two AISA championship teams as a player and three as a coach, was named to lead the Sumter Academy football program.

• The Tuscaloosa Public Library began offering streaming videos through the library’s website.

• The Harrison Taylor Splash Park at Palmore Park was dedicated. The new water park was named in honor of Tuscaloosa City Council President Harrison Taylor.

• Stillman College made its interim leader Peter Edmund Millet its president.

• Maki Fresh, a Birmingham-based restaurant that serves Asian-inspired food with an emphasis on Japanese cuisine, planned to open a restaurant in the Indian Hills Square retail center in mid-August.

• The 2014 class of the Pillars of West Alabama included Elizabeth (Betty) Manderson Hale, Gene “Poodgie” Poole, John Amstutz Dorsey, Fitzgerald Washington, Georgine Rummage Clarke, Robert E. Witt and Vernon Swift.

• Trey Mullinax clinched the Crimson Tide’s second straight national golf title. The Crimson Tide dominated the season, winning nine tournaments, including the NCAA title and an SEC championship.

One year ago this week

• The Tuscaloosa and Northport police departments were suffering from a shortage of officers and were focusing their efforts on recruiting to bring their departments to full staff.

• A $23.7 million project to improve Lurleen Wallace Boulevard was set to start and snarl traffic for at least two football seasons; the construction could last until December 2019.

• A $15,000 reward was offered for information on artifacts that were stolen from the Moundville Archaeological Park in 1980. It was the largest antiquities theft recorded in the South.

• City officials were weighing the merits of an economic incentive policy that would aid the development of a new downtown hotel. Developers were seeking the incentive pack to help develop a 120-room AC Hotel by Marriott planned for the former Fire Station No. 1 site at 2525 Sixth St., just off Lurleen Wallace Boulevard.

• Egan’s Bar got a new owner, ending two months of uncertainty about the future of the Strip’s iconic dive bar. The new owner planned to reopen the bar in August.

• Mellow Mushroom planned to return to Tuscaloosa at the former site of Post Office Pies.

Compiled by retired News librarian Betty Slowe.