“Son, do not come back.”

Those were the words Irma Whitlow told her son, John Copeland, as she wiped away tears from her face, watching him leave their house in Valley, Alabama, and head toward Hinds Community College in Raymond, Mississippi.

Irma did not mean she never wanted to see her son again or for him to never visit. What she meant was much deeper. She wanted John to make a name for himself and escape the grip of poverty that had crippled their family. John was going to do that the only way he knew how, and that was through football.

That was about 30 years ago. Copeland did escape poverty, and he did it through football. His playing days are long behind him, but Copeland is still very much involved in football, as he was recently named the new football coach at Tuscaloosa Academy.

It's those humble beginnings Copeland recalls as being the catalyst for making him the person he is today.

“The poverty-stricken neighborhood I was in was my motivation,” Copeland said. “Those words have stuck with me ever since and I think about them often.”

Copeland was highly recruited by Alabama while at Valley High School. His eyes were set on playing for the Crimson Tide until he received a call telling him his standardized test scores were not good enough.

“I was devastated,” Copeland said. “That was the end of the world for me. I had so much hope that I was going to play for Alabama. I was lost and had no direction to where I was going.”

Copeland’s chance to play at Alabama would eventually come, but he just had to make a pit stop in the middle of "Nowhere, Mississippi" first.

“Mississippi junior college football is different,” Copeland said. “It was hard, but after my first year I had developed so much and I began to see the game differently. I was fortunate to be around a great coach and good friends to keep me focused. When I got to Mississippi I was a scared little boy, but when I left I was a grown man.”

After two successful seasons at Hinds where he led the state of Mississippi in sacks and his team to a division title in 1990, Copeland was once again receiving the spotlight that he so desperately needed to get another chance at a major level school.

The scholarships came pouring in from the likes of Tennessee, Florida, Miami, and his dream school, Alabama.

“I took some trips to the other schools, but nothing else felt like Alabama,” said Copeland.

Copeland’s career at Alabama did not start off as he would have hoped. An ankle injury in his first spring practice left him worried and questioning if he even wanted to play this game again.

“I wanted to transfer,” Copeland said. “I had no clue what I was getting into, but my teammate Eric Curry talked me out of it and the rest is history.”

Despite the obstacles, Copeland fought back to get healthy and was an All-American defensive lineman for the Crimson Tide in its 1992 national championship season. Copeland’s success at Alabama led him to be selected by the Cincinnati Bengals as the fifth overall pick in the 1993 NFL Draft.

Copeland spent eight seasons with the Bengals and accumulated 24 sacks and 324 tackles in 107 games, while starting 102 of those games. His NFL career ended in 2000, but since then he has been closely tied to the game in a different way.

After moving back to Tuscaloosa, Copeland was asked by a friend to coach a little league team because he did not have the time for it anymore, and that is where he got the coaching “bug." In 2007 Copeland had another friend tell him the Tuscaloosa Academy head coach at the time was looking for some extra help. He knew he had to give back to a game that had given him everything, so he went for it. He hasn't looked back.

The last 12 years of Copeland’s life have been spent as the defensive coordinator for Tuscaloosa Academy. His 13th season with the Knights will be different, though. Back in April, Copeland was promoted to the position of head football coach.

“I would not be in the position I am now had it not been for those 12 years to learn,” Copeland said. “I like to think sometimes that if I had not done that favor for a friend, would I even be coaching right now?”

As an assistant, Copeland has seen much success with the Tuscaloosa Academy program. The Knights have won their region in 2011, 2012, and 2017. Along with a region title in 2012, they won a AISA, Class AAA state championship. Copeland understands how to win, but more importantly he does not believe his team will be defined by that.

“I do not judge our guys based on wins and losses,” Copeland said. “I judge our guys by growth.

"How much they care about others, how much they are giving back to the community and being a respectful person, and if we do those things, then the winning on the field will take care of itself.”

Tuscaloosa Academy will start its 2019 campaign against Lamar County (Mississippi) on Aug. 17.

This opportunity as a head coach has been a long time coming for Copeland. Just as he was grinding away underneath the hot Mississippi sun in order to become a standout at Alabama and the Bengals, and now over the past decade, he is doing exactly what his mother wanted.

He is making a name for himself and paving the way for a life that a boy from Valley, Alabama, could not have dreamed of.