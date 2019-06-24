They found it entangled in metal poles, netting, fishing line and lures. An American flag was also found entangled around the turtle, according to Michelle Pettis, a wildlife rehabilitator with the refuge.

DESTIN — The Emerald Coast Wildlife refuge recently recovered the body of a dead green sea turtle in the Destin Harbor.

The team responded to a call on Saturday that lead them to a sea wall along Holiday Isle where they found the carcass.

"It was definitely really disappointing. Everybody is trying to do their part to save the sea turtles ... and yet three different items were left behind and came to be one big issue for that sea turtle," Pettis said.

The refuge posted photos of the turtle on Facebook the following day urging people to be aware of their impact on wildlife. The green sea turtle is an endangered species.

Pettis said this incident was the fourth or fifth call they have received this year to recover a dead sea turtle.