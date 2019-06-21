CHIPLEY - Summer food programs are underway. From Feeding the Gulf Coast to the Washington County District Schools Seamless Summer Food Service Program, children under the age of 18 may participate in free food programs at locations throughout the county.

Location: Washington County Library - Gilmore Park, 1227 Church Ave.

Sponsoring organization: Feeding the Gulf Coast

Days/time of operation: Wednesdays, 9 -11 a.m. - breakfast

Last day of operation: July 24

Phone: 850-638-1314

Location: Walker Family Daycare, 508 Martin Luther King Drive

Sponsoring organization: Feeding the Gulf Coast

Days/time of operation: Monday through Friday, 7:30-9 a.m. - breakfast; 11:45 a.m. -12:45 p.m. - lunch

Last day of operation: Aug. 9

Location: Washington County Public Library, 1444 Jackson Ave.

Sponsoring organization: Feeding the Gulf Coast

Days/time of operation: Monday through Friday, 9-10:30 a.m. - breakfast; 11:30 a.m. -1p.m. -lunch

Last day of operation: July 31

Phone:

850-638-1314

Location: Kate M. Smith Elementary, 1447 South Blvd.

Sponsoring organization: Washington County District Schools

Days/time of operation: Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. -1 p.m. - lunch

Last day of operation:

Phone: 850-638-6220

Location: Washington County Library - Wausau, 1607 Second Ave

Sponsoring organization: Feeding the Gulf Coast

Days/time of operation: Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday; 1:30-2:30 p.m. - lunch

Last day of operation: July 26

Phone: 850-638-2532

Location: Vernon Elementary School, 3665 Roche Ave.

Sponsoring organization: Washington County District Schools

Days/time of operation: Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. -1 p.m. - lunch

Last day of operation: July 31

Phone: 850-535-2486

Location: Sam Mitchell Public Library , 3731 Roche Ave. in Vernon

Sponsoring organization: Feeding the Gulf Coast

Days/time of operation: Monday through Friday, 1-3 p.m. -breakfast; 4-5 p.m. - snack

Last day of operation: July 26

Phone:(850) 533-1208

Location: Esto Town Hall, 3312 Second Ave. South Bonifay

Sponsoring organization: Feeding the Gulf Coast

Days/time of operation: Monday through Friday, 8-10 a.m. - breakfast; 11 a.m.-12 p.m. - lunch

Last day of operation: Aug. 9

Phone: 850-263-6521