CHIPLEY - Summer food programs are underway. From Feeding the Gulf Coast to the Washington County District Schools Seamless Summer Food Service Program, children under the age of 18 may participate in free food programs at locations throughout the county.
Location: Washington County Library - Gilmore Park, 1227 Church Ave.
Sponsoring organization: Feeding the Gulf Coast
Days/time of operation: Wednesdays, 9 -11 a.m. - breakfast
Last day of operation: July 24
Phone: 850-638-1314
Location: Walker Family Daycare, 508 Martin Luther King Drive
Sponsoring organization: Feeding the Gulf Coast
Days/time of operation: Monday through Friday, 7:30-9 a.m. - breakfast; 11:45 a.m. -12:45 p.m. - lunch
Last day of operation: Aug. 9
Location: Washington County Public Library, 1444 Jackson Ave.
Sponsoring organization: Feeding the Gulf Coast
Days/time of operation: Monday through Friday, 9-10:30 a.m. - breakfast; 11:30 a.m. -1p.m. -lunch
Last day of operation: July 31
Phone:
850-638-1314
Location: Kate M. Smith Elementary, 1447 South Blvd.
Sponsoring organization: Washington County District Schools
Days/time of operation: Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. -1 p.m. - lunch
Last day of operation:
Phone: 850-638-6220
Location: Washington County Library - Wausau, 1607 Second Ave
Sponsoring organization: Feeding the Gulf Coast
Days/time of operation: Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday; 1:30-2:30 p.m. - lunch
Last day of operation: July 26
Phone: 850-638-2532
Location: Vernon Elementary School, 3665 Roche Ave.
Sponsoring organization: Washington County District Schools
Days/time of operation: Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. -1 p.m. - lunch
Last day of operation: July 31
Phone: 850-535-2486
Location: Sam Mitchell Public Library , 3731 Roche Ave. in Vernon
Sponsoring organization: Feeding the Gulf Coast
Days/time of operation: Monday through Friday, 1-3 p.m. -breakfast; 4-5 p.m. - snack
Last day of operation: July 26
Phone:(850) 533-1208
Location: Esto Town Hall, 3312 Second Ave. South Bonifay
Sponsoring organization: Feeding the Gulf Coast
Days/time of operation: Monday through Friday, 8-10 a.m. - breakfast; 11 a.m.-12 p.m. - lunch
Last day of operation: Aug. 9
Phone: 850-263-6521