CHIPLEY - An elderly couple was found dead yesterday in their home in what law enforcement is considering an apparent murder-suicide.

According to a Washington County Sheriff's Office news release, Ronald Plowe, 91, and his 78-year-old wife Robyn Plowe had been scheduled to be picked up for a doctor's appointment on Wednesday morning. A family member found them dead after receiving a call from a friend who could not get the couple to the door.

"This investigation is in its very early stages," says Sheriff Kevin Crews." "We have reason to believe, at this time, that the wife shot her husband, then shot herself."

The incident prompted a number of comments on social media.

"Such a sad day," wrote Corey Odom. "I had the privilege of knowing Ms. Robyn. She was a very kind, yet sad lady. Prayers for her family."

"So sad. Prayers to everyone involved," wrote Victoria Day. "God bless this family."

The investigation is ongoing, as investigators await the final results of toxicology and autopsy reports from the 14th Judicial Circuit Medical Examiner.