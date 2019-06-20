LOCAL MUSIC

THURSDAY

Sweet Kick: 6-8 p.m., Southern Ale House, 1530 McFarland Blvd. N.

Jason Grubbs: 6:30 p.m., Lookout Rooftop Bar, 111 Greensboro Ave., Hotel Indigo. www.lookouttuscalossa.com.

FRIDAY

Adam Hood and songwriters: 6-9 p.m., Live at the Plaza, free Friday concert series at Government Plaza, 2016 Sixth St., will begin with performers from the Black Warrior Songwriters' Festival 6-7:15, including Kat Taylor, Troy Martin, Cam Spinks, J. Edwards, Abe Partridge and Honeyboy and Boots; Hood plays beginning at 7:30. www.tuscaloosa.com/LatP.

Matt Bennett: 10 p.m., Rhythm and Brews, 2308 Fourth St., 248-7181. www.rhythmnbrews.com

Kung Fu Gripp: 11 p.m., no cover, Alcove International Tavern, 730 22nd Ave. www.alcovetavern.com.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Second Annual Black Warrior Songwriters' Festival: Various locations in and around downtown Tuscaloosa and downtown Northport, including 10 a.m. Saturday workshop with Karen E. Reynolds, performances across venues including Government Plaza, Black Warrior Brewing, Billy's Sports Grille (Northport), Hotel Indigo's Shoals Bar and Lookout, Wilhagan's, Tavern 1831 and 301 Bistro. For more, see the story on Page D1. www.blackwarriorsongwriters.com.

SATURDAY

Dirty Fuss: 8-11 p.m., Druid City Brewing Co., 607 14th St., Parkview Plaza.

Carson Carlisle: 10 p.m., Rhythm and Brews, 2308 Fourth St., 248-7181. www.rhythmnbrews.com.

SUNDAY

New Orleans jazz brunch: Brunch served at 11, with music by the Voodoo Saints beginning at noon, 301 Bistro, Bar and Beer Garden, 301 Greensboro Ave. 764-1395. www.301bistro.com.

Acoustic open mic: 6 p.m., no cover, 21 and older, Druid City Brewing Co., 607 14th St. www.druidcitybrewing.com.

TUESDAY

Acoustic open mic: 6:30 p.m., no cover, 21 and older, The Lookout at Hotel Indigo, 111 Greensboro Ave. 535-3985. www.lookouttuscaloosa.com.

LOCAL EVENTS:

FRIDAY

“Zootopia”: 1 p.m., free, Richard A. Curry Jr. complex, 3440 Kauloosa Ave. Summer Green Screen Series, free family-friendly films, offered by the city to encourage enviromental stewardship. Free popcorn and refreshments from Coca-Cola. An adult must accompany children younger than 16. Groups are welcome, but are asked to contact environmental services at 248-4900 to reserve space. For more, email events@tuscaloosa.com, or call Tuscaloosa 311. Upcoming will be “Over the Hedge” June 28.

Moontime Comedy Show: 9 p.m., free Black Warrior Brewing Co., with Huntsville comic Ari Kobler, Chattanooga comic Bridgette Martin and locals Randy Ford, Zach Travis and Jackson Crutchfield; hosted by Caleb Garrett.

SATURDAY

Druid City Dames vs. SouthernHarm Derby Dames: Roller derby bout, 5:30 p.m., $10 in advance, $13 at the door, Super Skate, 5900 McFarland Blvd. E. 758-7465. www.druidcitydames.com.

SUNDAY AND WEDNESDAY

“Dirty Dancing” (1987): Flashback Cinema series Hollywood 16, 4250 Old Greensboro Road. Flashback Cinema films play at 2 and 7 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays. Matinee prices $10 general, $9 seniors and children; evening shows $12 general, $9 seniors and children. Upcoming Flashback films include "Jaws" (1975) June 30 and July 3; "Sandlot" (1993) July 7 and 10; "Jurassic Park" (1993) July 14 and 17; "The Matrix" (1999) July 21 and 24; and "Back to the Future" (1985) July 28 and 31. www.flashbackcinema.net/schedule.

TUESDAY

"Echo in the Canyon" (2018): Third film in the summer 2019 Bama Art House film series, featuring one-night-only showings of art, indie and foreign films, 7:30 p.m., Bama Theatre. Documentary about the alt-country sound centered around Los Angeles' Laurel Canyon, with music by the Byrds, Buffalo Springfield, the Mamas and the Papas, the Beach Boys and more. Upcoming BAH films include "Little Woods" (2018) July 2; and "Tell It to the Bees" (2018) July 9. BAH screenings are 7:30 p.m. each Tuesday, with the box office open at 6:30, and doors at 6:45, all in the Bama Theatre. Tickets are $8 general, $7 for seniors and students, and $6 for Arts Council members. Punch-card tickets are also available for $60, offering admission to any 10 BAH films. For more, see www.bamatheatre.org/bamaarthouse.

WEDNESDAY-JUNE 29

"The Comedy of Errors": One of Shakespeare's early slapstick comedies, free, performed by Tuscaloosa's The Rude Mechanicals, closing its 17th summer season, 8 p.m., with live pre-show music beginning at 7:30, The Park at Manderson Landing. Bring blankets or chairs for seating. Shows will move indoors to the Allen Bales Theatre, Rowand-Johnson Hall on the UA campus, in case of rain or excessive heat. Updates will be posted on The Rude Mechanicals' Facebook page. 310-5287.

REGIONAL MUSIC

THURSDAY

Spencer Thomas, Kyle Kimbrell, John Thursday: 10 p.m., $6, 21 and up, The Nick, 2514 10th Ave S., Birmingham, 252-3831. www.thenickrocks.com.

FRIDAY

Struggle Jennings, Ghost Music: 8 p.m, $50. Zydeco, 2001 15th Ave. S, Birmingham, AL. 933-1032. www.zydecobirmingham.com.

Jo Dee Messina: 8 p.m., $39.50 to $59.50, Iron City, 513 22nd St. S, Birmingham, AL. 202-5483. www.ironcitybham.com.

Kenny G: 8 p.m., $25 to $65, BJCC Concert Hall, Birmingham. 458-8400. www.bjcc.org.

Los Coast, Venture Boi: 9 p.m., no cover, 18 and older, Saturn, 200 41st St. S., Birmingham. 703-9545. www.saturnbirmingham.com.

The Monolithic, Happy Lemmy, Sister Sniffle: 10 p.m., $8, The Nick. 252-3831. www.thenickrocks.com.

SATURDAY

Riverbend, Reid Haughton, the Revelries, Magic Johnsons, Zoo Culture, Rollo Haynes, Himalayan Pool Party, Mellowship, Michael Warren: 6 p.m., $20, Zydeco, 2001 15th Ave. S, Birmingham. Crawfish boil beginning at 5:30 p.m. 933-1032. www.zydecobirmingham.com.

Preston Lovinggood, Wilder Adkins: 8 p.m., $15, WorkPlay Theatre, Birmingham. www.workplay.com.

Caddle, Zack Austin and The Lonesome, the Edmonds Butler Band: 10 p.m., $10, The Nick. www.thenickrocks.com.

SUNDAY

Son Volt, Old Salt Union: 8 p.m., $25, 18 and up, Saturn, 200 41st St. S, Birmingham. 703-9545. www.saturnbirmingham.com.

The Superelevators, Eddie Rascal, Fairshake, Brother Husbands, TeeJaeSoHigh: 10 p.m., $6, The Nick. www.thenickrocks.com.

MONDAY

Parachute, Billy Rafful, Chico: 8 p.m., $22, Saturn, 200 41st St. S, Birmingham. 703-9545. www.saturnbirmingham.com.

TUESDAY

Hardy: 6:30 p.m., no cover, Zydeco. www.zydecobirmingham.com.

Medicine Man, the Murphs, Battito: 10 p.m., $6, The Nick. www.thenickrocks.com.

WEDNESDAY

Seckond Chaynce: 7 p.m., $30, Zydeco. www.zydecobirmingham.com.

The Afternooners, Kaydee Mulvehill, Ponce: 10 p.m., $6, The Nick. www.thenickrocks.com.

REGIONAL EVENTS

THURSDAY

Pink Box Burlesque perform "What's Your Sign?": 5-10 p.m., $10 in advance, $15 at the door, 21 and older, the Marble Ring, 430 41st St. S, Suite B, Birmingham. Two shows, 6 and 8:30 p.m., with the Tuscaloosa vaudeville-style troupe performing a toast to signs of the zodiac, on the summer solstice. Some shows may be sold out, so call ahead, or check with www.pinkboxburlesque.com.

THURSDAY-JUNE 28

“Forever Plaid”: 8 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, 4 p.m. Sundays, SummerTide performance by UA’s Department of the Theatre and Dance, George C. Meyer Performing Arts Center, 2022 West Second St., Gulf Shores. www.summertide.org/forever-plaid.

FRIDAY

“Grease” (1978) sing-Along: 7 p.m., $9, Alabama Theatre, 1817 Third Ave. N., Birmingham. Children 2 and under free. 252-2262. www.alabamatheatre.com.

SUNDAY

“The Long, Long, Trailer” (1954): 2 p.m., $9, Alabama Theatre, 1817 Third Ave. N., Birmingham. Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz made this MGM comedy when "I Love Lucy" was America's No. 1 TV series. Newlyweds Nicky and Tacy honeymoon cross-country towing a trailer. 252-2262. www.alabamatheatre.com.

UPCOMING EVENTS

JUNE 30: Rob Thomas, Abby Anderson, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets for $104, $84, $64, $54 and $29, plus fees and service charges, through the Amphitheater box office, Ticketmaster.com, or 800-745-3000.

JULY 3: Hugh Jackman “The Man. The Music. The Show,” 7 p.m., State Farm Arena, Atlanta. Tickets $32 and up, through Ticketmaster. www.statefarmarena.com.

JULY 4: Celebration on the River, annual Fourth of July event held by the city of Tuscaloosa, featuring Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra pops concert, kids’ activities, fireworks.

JULY 5: Jeff Lynne’s ELO, 8 p.m., State Farm Arena, Atlanta. Tickets $49 and up, through Ticketmaster. www.statefarmarena.com.

JULY 6: Midtown Village's Screen on the Green free film series returns, with movies shown on an inflatable screen beginning at dusk on the Green by the children’s play area between Barnes & Noble Booksellers and Panera Bread. Families are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets. The schedule includes "Mary Poppins Returns" (2018) July 6; "Dumbo" (2019) July 13; "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation" (2018) July 20; "A Dog's Way Home" (2019) July 27; and "Moana" (2016) Aug. 3. In case of rain, movies will be canceled, but may be rescheduled for a later date.

JULY 10: “Welcome to Night Vale,” 8 p.m., Lyric Theatre, 1800 Third Ave. N., Birmingham. www.lyricbham.com.

JULY 12-21: “Grease,” performed by Theatre Tuscaloosa, Bean-Brown Theatre, Shelton State Community College. www.theatretusc.com.

JULY 19: Brad Paisley, Chris Lane, Riley Green, 7:30 p.m. at the Oak Mountain Amphitheater, 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham. Tickets $91, $94, $159, $179, $348 through Ticketmaster. www.theoakmountainamphitheater.com.

JULY 23: TLC, Nelly, Flo Rida, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets, $20, $39.50, $49.50, $59.50, $69.50 and $79.50, through the Amphitheater box office, Ticketmaster, or 800-745-3000. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com.

JULY 23: Korn, Alice in Chains, 6 p.m., Oak Mountain Amphitheater, 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham. Tickets $58, $64, $121, $238, $399 through Ticketmaster. www.theoakmountainamphitheater.com.

JULY 25: Luke Bryan, Cole Swindell, and Jon Langston, 7 p.m., Oak Mountain Amphitheater, 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham. Tickets $61, $110, $178, $196, $528, $546 through Ticketmaster. www.theoakmountainamphitheater.com.

AUG. 9: Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Tenille Townes, Hot Country Knights, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets — $30, $49.75, $89.75 and $99.75 — through the Amphitheater box office, Ticketmaster, or 800-745-3000.

AUG. 16: Little Big Town, Midland, 8 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets $69.50 general admission pit; $59.50, $49.50 and $25 for tiers of reserved seating, through the Amphitheater box office, Ticketmaster, or 800-745-3000.

AUG. 17: Kidz Bop World Tour, 6 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets $25, $35, $45, $55, $65 through the Amphitheater box office, Ticketmaster, or 800-745-3000.

AUG 17: Thomas Rhett, Dustin Lynch, and Russell Dickerson, Oak Mountain Amphitheater, 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham. Tickets $116, $133, $167, $475 through Ticketmaster. www.theoakmountaintheater.com.

AUG 20: Heart, Brandi Carlile, and Elle King, 7 p.m., Oak Mountain Amphitheater, 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham. Tickets $83, $92, $132, $234, $325 through Ticketmaster. www.theoakmountainamphitheater.com.

AUG 21: Why Don’t We, 7 p.m., Oak Mountain Amphitheater, 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham. Tickets $61, $103, $123, $172, $320, $382 through Ticketmaster. www.theoakmountaintheater.com.

AUG. 22: Pentatonix, Rachel Platten, 7:30 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets $129.50 for standing-room-only pit; reserved seats $129.50, $89.50, $69.50, $39.50 and $25, through the Amphitheater box office, Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000. All prices may include applicable fees and service charges.

AUG 23-24: Big Boi, Blackberry Smoke, Lee Bains III and The Glory Fires, CBDB, Break Science, Turkuaz, TAUK, Southern Avenue and dozens more, for the inaugural two-day Druid City Music Festival. Local and regional touring bands will play more than a dozen venues in Tuscaloosa Aug. 23; earlier in the day there’ll be a Battle of the Bands at the River Market. The headlining bands play Government Plaza Aug. 24. Weekend tickets $78, plus charges, through Ticketmaster. Closer to August, tickets will rise to $85. VIP packages will be $185, regardless of when purchased, offering preferred viewing, exclusive merchandise and other items. Wristbands will be shipped out from Ticketmaster after May 1. www.dcmf2019.com.

AUG. 25: Mary J Blige, Nas, 8 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets for $99.50, $89.50, $79.50, $69.50, $49.50, $25 through Ticketmaster, Amphitheater box office, 800-745-3000. www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com.

AUG. 27: Beck, Cage The Elephant and Spoon, 6 p.m., Oak Mountain Amphitheater, 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham. Tickets $60, $90, $161, $249, $333, $416 through Ticketmaster. www.theoakmountainamphitheater.com.

SEPT. 6: Hootie and the Blowfish, 7:30 p.m., Oak Mountain Amphitheater, 1000 Amphitheater Road, Pelham. Tickets $86, $96, $224, $574 through Ticketmaster. www.theoakmountainamphitheater.com.