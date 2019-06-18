CHIPLEY - Incumbents for Ward 2 and 3 have retained their seats for another term.

With no qualifying entries by Friday's 4 p.m deadline, Chipley City Council will march on with Ward 2's John "Tommy" Sasser and Ward 3's Tracy Andrews, who is the current appointed mayor of Chipley.

The city's general election was scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 6, but will not be held as neither seat was contested.

This will be Andrews' second term and Sasser's fourth.

"I'm given another opportunity - two more years - to be able to serve my community, specifically during this time," Andrews said, referring to the impact of Hurricane Michael. "Two years is not enough time to learn the ins-and-outs about the city; this give me more time to do more."

"I'm obviously grateful," she added. "Maybe I'm doing something good. I'm grateful for another term to serve. I'm just doing what I've been purposed to do."

"You're always kind of glad when there's no opposition, and I would hope that would mean I'm doing a really good job," Sasser said, praising the improvements over the last four years, particularly the spray field and Fifth Street projects. "My concerns now are finishing several projects that we've got started."