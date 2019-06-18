UPDATE 1:30 p.m.: Bonifay Fire-Rescue said the call came in at 8:42 a.m. and crews arrive at 8:47 a.m. The fire was contained within 30 minutes. Esto, Chipley, and Vernon fire departments also responded. Officials said two full time Walton County fireman also showed up to assist and were a great help. Because the event was an accidental fire, the Fire Marshal did not arrive on scene; however, he was notified. Officials said although the grease fire did create much damage, the building is repairable.

BONIFAY - A grease fire in the early morning Tuesday has left one local restaurant heavily damaged. No injuries were reported.

Witnesses unloaded hundreds of photos, videos, and comments on social media as they captured thick smoke billowing from the structure of Cancun's Mexican Restaurant in Bonifay.

Ellen Shiver Grainger, who tagged Larry Grainger in a Facebook post said, "I had a mini-heart attack when I saw it was Cancun’s! Not the one we go to all the time, but I’m sad for them."

Grainger's post was the sentiment of many who commented on the Times-Advertiser's initial post, which was shared 410 times within two hours.

As of 12 p.m. noon Tuesday, the damage resulted from a grease fire. Officials said the restaurant did not suffer a total loss, however, it was not immediately clear how much of the structure was burned.

The Times-Advertiser will update this story as more information becomes available.