CHIPLEY – An argument over a tractor battery has landed a Washington County man back in jail on another felony drug charge, a Washington County Sheriff's Office news release stated.

"On Sunday, June 9th, just before noon, WCSO deputies responded to reports of a verbal altercation and possible theft on River Road in Caryville. The complainant advised deputies that his son, and his nephew who was later identified as 31-year-old Jesse Dixon Hall, had taken the battery from his tractor without his permission and he wanted it returned," the release stated.

During the initial investigation, deputies determined a theft had not occurred, the release stated. However, after being asked if he had any weapons or illegal substances on him, Hall responded saying he was not sure if he had methamphetamine on him or if he had left it at home.

Hall was booked at Washington County Jail on one count of possession of methamphetamine. At the time of his arrest, Hall was out on bond for unrelated drug charges, which stemmed from a case from earlier this year, the release stated.