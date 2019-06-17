Once upon a time, swatting meant sending a fly, mosquito or other buzzing creature to its doom.



Today, there’s a more sinister definition cited in the online Urban Dictionary: “... An internet prank/crime where someone finds your address either through your IP or because your name and location is known. Then they call 911 anonymously and report a fake emergency. Example: Someone can call and say that someone at that address is being held at a gunpoint or someone is going to commit suicide, and a SWAT team would be dispatched to the address.”



Talk about a recipe for potential disaster, mayhem, tragedy (pretty much any dire outcome would fit here).



It got a Kansas man killed by police in 2017 when he made a sudden movement after they were called to his house to a report of a murder and a hostage situation.



A California man had made that report to authorities, purportedly in retribution for a dispute during online gaming. (Adding to the tragedy, he had swatted the wrong person.) He was sentenced earlier this year to 20 years in prison and two other people involved in the incident are facing trial.



Things didn’t get that out of hand last week with a swatting situation in Hokes Bluff, of all places — but they easily could have.



A Hokes Bluff teenager was communicating with someone in the United Kingdom via social media, and things got testy. The teenager provided his address and challenged the Brit to “fly over here and meet him.”



Instead, the Brit looked up the phone number for Hokes Bluff’s City Hall, called the sanitation department, identified himself as the teenager and claimed to have killed his parents and declared his next victims would be the police.



Of course there was a massive response by a whole lot of law enforcement packing a whole lot of guns. When they arrived, they found only a surprised, frightened (and, when his parents found out, most likely grounded until the next millennium) teenager.



Thankfully, no shots were fired — but what if the teen had been carrying a cellphone or a game controller, was startled by all the cop cars and, like the unfortunate and completely innocent Kansas victim, made a sudden movement?



What happened in that case became a new front in the controversy over law enforcement’s aggressiveness, tactics and willingness to shoot in response to perceived threats. However, a badge doesn’t make someone clairvoyant.



The law clearly states that police actions must be judged by what a reasonable officer (no one else) on the scene (nowhere else) would perceive at that particular moment in time (hindsight not permitted).



Doofuses who participate in swatting might think it’s a big joke. Carve this in stone: Tell law enforcement that people have been murdered or are being held hostage, and the last thing they’re going to be doing is laughing. They’re going to show up with guns drawn, and anyone they encounter will be considered a suspect and a potentially deadly threat until they know otherwise.



Perhaps the long prison sentence in the Kansas case will send a message to would-be swatters. Also, a bill to make the practice a federal crime has been introduced in Congress.



We wish the compulsion of law wasn’t needed here. Once upon a time, you could rely on people’s good sense to know when to stop with a prank.



That was before “dissing” someone became if not a capital offense, one that required retribution — and before the anonymity and distance of the internet made people brazen enough to do things they’d never dream of if they had to look their targets in the eye.





A version of this editorial first appeared in The Gadsden Times.