For married couple and local musicians Jonny and Casie Thibodeaux, the line between their social life and their musical avocation can be difficult to draw.

The pair, who perform locally as the acoustic duo billed as Casie and Jonny, started out as simply collaborators and then fell in love, got married and started a family as a result of that collaboration.

They have been performing together as a duo for nearly 17 years, after each had professional music experience with other performers. Casie started performing in high school in a band called Roberta's Groove, but Jonny did not pick up a guitar until he was 25.

"I started messing around and played in a little three-piece band called 4:30," Jonny said. "Some fans of ours got Casie and I together (to play) a Christmas party."

After performing for a while in a three-piece band, the third piece left, and Casie and Jonny, the musical duo, was created. Casie and Jonny the married couple came later.

"It was kind of crazy for a while there," Casie said. "But after we were playing music together for about a year and a half, we got married. When we had kids, it kind of slowed down a little bit."

Away from the stage, Casie is a full-time teacher at H.L. Bourgeois High School, while Jonny has left a career in construction and settled into a role as stay-at-home dad.

On the stage, the duo has amassed a fairly large catalogue of songs. So deep is their catalogue that they encourage interaction and requests from their audiences, which makes each show somewhat unique.

"Some of our best music is the '80s and '90s stuff, just because that's what we grew up listening to," Casie said. "But we play country, classic rock, alternative. We just try to do what the people want to hear, and we've been doing it for so long that our repertoire is pretty widespread."

And the social element of their musical career together has not stopped.

"We've made some very good friends through our music," Jonny said. "People who just started out coming to see our shows, now we get together and hang out, have parties and they've become really good friends."

Casie and Jonny will play two shows in the area this week, at Beck's in Raceland on Friday and at 531 Liberty in Houma on Saturday.

