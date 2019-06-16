Fletcher hires geology professor

Fletcher Technical Community College has hired Jacqueline Richard as an associate professor of geology.

A vertebrate paleontologist, Richard started her education at her local community college in Northern Illinois. She then attended the University of Kansas where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in biology and minor degree in geology before moving to New Orleans where she earned her master’s degree in geology from the University of New Orleans.

Her was involved in digs in the western United States and worked at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago where she helped make the replica of Sue, the large T-Rex.

She works with the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C., and Denver Museum of Natural History on a project in North Dakota and teaches geology for the Louisiana Master Naturalists. She also volunteers with various coastal restoration groups.

She comes to Fletcher from Delgado Community College in New Orleans when she received an Excellence in Teaching Award from the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development in Austin, Texas.

Company honored for landscaping work

Foret Contracting Group in Thibodaux received the Reader Rankings Official Business Choice Award for Best Landscape Company from New Orleans CityBusiness on June 4.

"We appreciate all of our loyal clients and supporters who took the time to vote for us," said co-founder Ryan Foret. "We are honored to have been nominated next to so many talented and successful businesses. It's a great feeling to be recognized for our landscaping achievements."

Foret Contracting Group manages projects from concept through completion by providing clients with construction and landscape services to clientele primarily in South Louisiana, the company said in a news release.

For information about Foret Group, visit www.foretgroup.com or Facebook at Foret Group.

TGMC names June Employee of the Month

Terrebonne General Medical Center has named Emergency Department registered nurse Kelly Pellegrin as its June Employee of the Month.

"Pellegrin is a perfect example of a true, dedicated team player," the Houma hospital said in a news release. "She has a demanding job in the Emergency Department, is pulled in different directions all day, and she never gives up. Throughout it all, she remains flexible and helpful. Kelly is never too busy to assist her co-workers and still takes the best care of her own patients."

She dedicates her life to helping patients and gives credit to co-workers and doctors who have helped guide her since day one of working for TGMC, the hospital said

