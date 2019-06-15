Several potential candidates are starting to announce plans to replace a retiring member of the Terrebonne Parish Council this fall.

Council District 2, which includes Gibson, Gray and parts of Schriever and Houma, will be an open seat this year as Councilwoman Arlanda Williams is term-limited.

So far, three candidates have announced plans to run, Richard Thompson, Clarence Williams and the most recent, John Campbell, the principal at Grand Caillou Middle School.

The district is one of two with black voter majorities as required under federal law.

Nine council seats are up for election Oct. 12. Sign-ups will be held Aug. 6-8 at the Terrebonne Clerk of Court’s Office. In each district, if no candidate wins more than half the vote in the primary, the top two finishers will compete in a Nov. 16 runoff.

Campbell has worked for the Terrebonne Parish School District since 2000 and is a graduate of Nicholls State University and Louisiana College. His wife, LaCest Campbell, is the principal of Gibson Elementary School.

If elected, Campbell said he wants to focus on developing youth programs and work-release and re-entry programs, supporting the Louisiana Workforce Program, continuing services like the Council On Aging and addressing the continuing need for flood protection and sewage projects.

Since moving to Terrebonne Parish in 2000, Campbell has worked for Terrebonne Parish Recreation Department as an umpire and volunteer coach and worked with high school sports at Ellender Memorial High School and Oaklawn Junior High School.

With his coaching background and his experience with the recreation department, he wants to continue to build and develop programs for the youth, his candidacy announcement states.

Campbell said he’s also worked as a deputy for the Lafourche Parish Sheriff Office, helping inmates through the work-release program.

As an assistant principal at Ellender for four years, he worked with the Louisiana Workforce Program to help students continue their education and enter the workforce.

Campbell is also a deacon at New St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church.

With the threat of opening the Morganza Spillway on the horizon and continued flooding in the Gibson area, Campbell said he wants to “work to speed up the process of building the levee systems that would protect Terrebonne Parish families from future flooding.”

When the spillway was last opened in 2001, Campbell said he and his son worked “around the clock” to help their neighbors.

He is the father of LaChavion Campbell, a H.L. Bourgeois graduate, and Jaala Campbell, who attends Evergreen Junior High School.

