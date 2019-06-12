CHIPLEY - U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Zachary R. Williams graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Williams is the son of Jennifer Hazell of Chipley and David Williams of Graceville.

He is a 2017 graduate of Poplar Springs High School, Graceville. He earned an associate degree in 2018 from Chipola College, Marianna.