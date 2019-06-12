WASHINGTON AND HOLMES COUNTIES - The public is invited to a hurricane preparedness outreach event being held at the Washington County Ag Center, 1424 W. Jackson Ave # A.

The event starts at 5 p.m. tomorrow.

"We just had so many members impacted by the hurricane and we wanted to make sure that we can be as proactive as possible, to help get everyone in our community as much information as possible," said Vicki Williams, Vice President of Marketing and Community Development at Community South Credit Union.

"It's really about our community," she later added, after emphasizing that the event is targeting people in Washington and surrounding counties who have been impacted by the hurricane. "Even if they are not a (credit union) member or they don't bank with us, they are family, friends, and neighbors."

National Weather Service Meteorologist/General Forecaster Justin Pullen will share updated information about the upcoming hurricane season, a Community South news release states. Five emergency weather alert radios, five fireproof/waterproof document bags, one portable generator, and several hurricane preparedness kits.

The informational and outreach meeting is free. No registration or identification is required.

For questions, contact Vicki Williams: vickie.williams@communitysouth.net or 850-326-0692.