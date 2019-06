MARIANNA - Chipola College Black Student Union member Kaesha Ephriam was selected as Region 1 Coordinator for the Florida African American Student Association. She will work with fellow BSU member LaNia Baker, FAASA Region 1 Director in coordinating Regional events for local chapters of African-American Student Associations (AASA) and Black Student Unions (BSU). Region 1 includes: Chipola College, Gulf Coast, Pensacola State, Northwest Florida State, Florida State University and FAMU.