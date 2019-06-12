MARIANNA - Chipola College and the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will be working together to provide small business services and resources to business owners and constituents in the Florida panhandle.

The SBDC will have representatives available at Chipola College every Wednesday at the following location: SBDC, Building Z (Z-236), 3094 Indian Circle, Marianna, FL 32446. Additional information about local SBDC opportunities can be accessed at www.sbdc.uwf.edu

For more information about the many academic programs of study available at Chipola College, please visit www.chipola.edu.