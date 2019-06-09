Smile A While: Smile A While, a social group for women, meets at 11 a.m. on the second Tuesday of the month. The schedule is: July 9, Western Sizzlin, Rainbow City; Aug. 13, Royal Kitchen, Rainbow City; Sept. 10, Las Brisas; Oct. 8, Chili’s, Gadsden; Nov. 12, Hibachi Grill; Dec. 10, Silver Lakes, 1 Sunbelt. For information, call Carolyn Biggio, 256-442-4776.

Elder Abuse Summit: 9 a.m. to noon June 19, Downtown Civic Center; the Council on Aging of Etowah County’s 14th annual Elder Abuse Summit; call 256-543-3616 for reservations

Sounds of Appalachia: June 19-22, Fort Payne; the Alabama Folklife Association presents Alabama Community Scholars Institute: Sounds of Appalachia; various events to enhance the documentation, preservation and presentation of folk music; complete details at https://bit.ly/2Z9pAFJ

108 Summer Solstice: 6 p.m. June 21, Water Wall adjacent to Pitman Theatre; practice 108 sun salutations with local yoga instructors

Attalla Country Club Reunion: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 22, Honkytonk Reunion Celebration for 1982-92 Attalla Country Club members; Bent Creek Bluegrass; open bar or BYOB; free admission

Swingin’ Medallions: 6 p.m. June 28, The Venue at Coosa Landing; benefit concert by the Swingin’ Medallions for the Humane Society Pet Rescue and Adoption Center; $50; Jessica Millican, 256-442-1347, or hsprac.com

Senior-friendly Line Dance Classes: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Carver Community Center, 720 W. 14th St., Anniston; 256-231-7630

YMCA of the Coosa Valley: The YMCA is looking for players to participate in a table tennis program; games currently are being played at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and 6 p.m. on Thursdays at the YMCA, 100 Walnut St.; stop by during those times to learn more