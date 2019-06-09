Area students

graduate from Troy

Several Northeast Alabama students were among those completing requirements for graduation during the Spring Semester and Term 4 of the 2018-19 academic year at Troy University.

They were Jacob Baker of Attalla, Victoria Colvin of Albertville, Lindsey Cotten of Southside, Casandra Maudsley of Rainbow City, June Wolford of Guntersville, Kelly Yarbrough of Collinsville and Melena Wilbourn of Gadsden.

McCurdy enrolls

at Sherman College

Hannah McCurdy of Piedmont was one of 29 students from around the world who enrolled in the Doctor of Chiropractic degree program at Sherman College of Chiropractic in Spartanburg, South Carolina, this year.

Sherman College of Chiropractic provides students with a comprehensive education, preparing them to enter the field as doctors of chiropractic.

Saaman graduates

from Vermont

Laura Saaman of Attalla graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Communication during commencement ceremonies last month at the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont.

The university conferred degrees this year on an estimated 3,275 graduates, including 2,580 bachelor’s, 452 master’s, 138 doctoral and 105 medical degree recipients. The Class of 2019 includes graduates from 43 states and 36 countries.

Area students earn

honor at Troy

Several Northeast Alabama students were named to the Chancellor’s List for the Spring Semester and Term 4 of the 2018-19 academic year at Troy University.

Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who earn a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the Chancellor’s List.

• ALBERTVILLE: Leah Abney and Victoria Colvin

• ALTOONA: Ashlen Jackson

• ASHVILLE: Clayton Cato

• ATTALLA: Madeline Haynes, Katie Lee

• BOAZ: Ashlun Falkner, James Galliher

• GADSDEN: Draven Jackson, Myranda Luallen, Edgar Santos

• GUNTERSVILLE: June Wolford

Kelley chosen

for research program

Joshua Kelley of Gadsden has been selected as a member of the incoming class in the Randall Research Scholars Program in The University of Alabama Honors College.

Forty-one incoming freshmen were selected to participate in this nationally-recognized undergraduate research program. The Randall Research Scholars Program gives outstanding students majoring in any field the opportunity to work one-on-one with leading research faculty to complete a research project in their major field of study.

McCormick earns

degree at Union

Ashley McCormick of Gadsden earned a Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary studies and Tammi Heflin of Albertville a Bachelor of Social work from Union University in Jackson, Tennessee.

Union University is a liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. Founded in 1823, Union is the oldest institution relating to the Southern Baptist Convention.

Phillips graduates

from Maryville

Kristin Phillips of Geraldine has earned a Bachelor of Arts from Maryville College in Maryville, Tennessee.

Phillips majored in human resource management. About 230 seniors participated in commencement exercises on May 20.

Area students take

part in UA co-op program

Several Northeast Alabama students are among more than 280 University of Alabama students receiving hands-on, innovative and advanced educational experiences with companies and organizations across the U.S. through the school’s Cooperative Education Program for summer 2019.

Ashley James of Gadsden will be working at Alabama Power, Matthew Wade of Boaz, will be working at Daikin and Benjamin Williamson of Rainsville and Jared Wilson of Cedar Bluff will be working at Mercedes Benz.

In the Cooperative Education Program, students alternate periods of full-time study with periods of full-time employment. The program offers work related to the academic major or career interests of each student.

Jones earns honor

at Campbellsville

Matthew Evan Jones, a freshman from Boaz, was named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2019 semester at Campbellsville University in Campbellsville, Kentucky.

Students who achieve a grade point average of 3.50 to 3.99 for the semester with a course load of at least 12 hours make the Dean’s List.

Blankenship

in 'Seagull' cast

Braxton Blankenship of Sand Rock was part of the cast in the Troy University Department of Theatre and Dance’s performance of “The Seagull.”

Blankenship portrayed Yakov, the assistant director.

Students earn honor

at Georgia State

Ayomide Joju of Gadsden and Akpole Boris Yvan Koffi of Rainbow City were named to the Spring 2019 Dean’s List at Georgia State University in Atlanta.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit.

Snead State

grants scholarships

Several Northeast Alabama students have earned scholarships to attend Snead State Community College for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Meghan Elese Duvall of Boaz will be attending on an Art scholarship and plans to major in visual arts.

Kaylie Blankenship of Albertville received an Academic Achievement Scholarship.

Feather Pendergrass of Sardis received a career technical scholarship and plans to major in office administration.

Sadie Burns of Boaz received an Academic Achievement Scholarship.

West End High graduate Madison Holliday received a career technical scholarship and plans to major in applied business with a concentration in marketing.

Hannah Haston of Crossville received a general scholarship and plans to major in education.

Lita Bruce of Boaz received a general scholarship and plans to major in food and nutrition.

Andrew Hansford of Albertville received a service scholarship and plans to major in education.

Briaunna Freeman of Geraldine received an art scholarship and plans to major in graphic design.

Alejandro Renteria Jr. of Boaz received a career technical scholarship and plans to major in computer science.

Cade Smith of Guntersvile received a Presidential Scholarship and plans to major in agronomy.

Ruby Ramos of Albertville received a performing arts scholarship and plans to major in music.

Cassie Alexandra Black of Geraldine received an academic scholarship and plans to major in occupational therapy.

GSCC conducts

pinning ceremonies

The Gadsden State Community College Division of Health Sciences recently held pinning ceremonies for several programs. The 2019 program graduates are:

REGISTERED NURSING

Altoona: Samantha Fiaccato, Jessica Isbell, Elisheba Skillman

Anniston: McKenzie Cupp, Catheryn Ontiveros, Madison Peacock, Breanna Taylor, Lauren Turley

Attalla: Madison Bishop, Michael Davenport

Boaz: Skylar Haynie, Katrina Michael

Cedar Bluff: Austin Andrew, Becky Augustyn, Jessica Kiser

Centre: Cheyenne Atkison, Anna Bolton, Marlene Borders, Madison Criswell, Russel Dykes, Meghan Hopper, Emilee Johnson, Savana McCurdy, Alexandria Walker

Collinsville: Brady Osborn

Delta: Mollie Owens

Eastaboga: Allison Usher

Fort Payne: Kimberly Tasha Crow, Madison Johnson

Gadsden: Catarina Baltazar, Tyler Daffron, Heather Dougherty, Mollie Dail, Susan Egas, Nicole Freeman, Lauren Godfrey, Justin Guthery, Meghan Hopper, Shanna Price, Haley Rucks, Tiffany Saint, Tera Shortnacy, Brandi Townsend, Chloe Wallace, Yomeka Steele

Glencoe: Jennifer Martin, Caleb Robinson

Hokes Bluff: Jessica Mandy Chambers, Jordan Goodwin, Justin Guthery, Allen Mancil

Jacksonville: Allana Blankenship, Majesta Brown, Kelli Case, Edwina Kay Cunningham, Mollie Owens, Megan Partner

Lincoln: Regina Tucker

Lineville: Tashauna Rotzenberg

Lynn: Emma Easley

Munford: Tyler Haynes, Heather Mayfield

Ohatchee: Randi Baker, Kayla Dunaway, Baylie Noah

Oneonta: James Keith Atkinson

Oxford: Maci Garrett, Paige Key, April Shaddix

Piedmont: Dallas Ford, Jessica Kiser, Adam Maddox

Rainbow City: Erin Coakley, Heather Dougherty, Jeremy Ware

Ragland: Katlyn Rogers

Sand Rock: Andrea Dutton

Southside: Candice Easterwood, Glenda Hester, Sydney Middleton, Hanna Powell, Angela Brooke Taylor, Lauren Turner

Steele: Kaycee Stidham

Sycamore: Edith Roberson

Trussville: Jaime Rollo

Weaver: Maci Baker, Ana Del Guidice

Wellington: Megan Tillison

White Plains: Kaitlyn Johnson, Taylor Reedy

Lafayette, Georgia: Julie Stancil

Marietta, Georgia: Dana Crenshaw

Rome, Georgia: Agatha Chambers, Hannah Clark, Robin Jacks, Phillip Wheeler, Emily Williams

Silver Creek, Georgia: Deidra Galloway-Couey

Summerville, Georgia: Savanna McGill, Taylor Wesson

Trion, Georgia: Morgan Vines

• Florence Nightingale Award (Recognizes student commitment to caring and compassionate nursing care): Jessica Mandy Chambers and Edwina Kay Cunningham

• Award for Academic Excellence (4.0 GPA): Heather Mayfield and Angela Brooke Taylor

• Academic Achievement Award (3.5 GPA or higher): James Keith Atkinson, Randi Baker, Madison Bishop, Agatha Chambers, Jessica Mandy Chambers, Erin Coakley, Ana Del Guidice, Heather Dougherty, Justin Guthery, Glenda Hester, Meghan Hopper, Jessica Isbell, Emilee Johnson, Jessica Kiser, Jennifer Martin, Heather Mayfield, Catheryn Ontiveros, Mollie Owens, Madison Peacock, Edith Roberson, Katlyn Rogers, Tashauna Rotzenberg, Angela Brooke Taylor, Morgan Vines

RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY GRADUATES

Albertville: Alyssa Angel

Anniston: LaTonya Carmichael

Boaz: Parker Knighten, Leah Williams, Whitney Wilson

Centre: Kelley Dobbs, MeKayla Lee

Dawson: Charlie Gilliland

Gadsden: Lora Mobley

Heflin: Abby Hartley

Rainbow City: Joshua Nix

Springville: Mitchell Swann

Weaver: Emily Daniels, Diana Vaughn

Rome, Georgia: Stephanie Barnes

• Henry Grady Ford Award for Academic Excellence and Radiologic Technology Peer Award: Joshua Nix

• Clinical Excellence Award: Mitchell Swann

Clinical Site Achievement Awards

Gadsden Regional Medical Center: Leah Williams

Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center: Lora Mobley

Riverview Regional Medical Center: Mitchell Swann