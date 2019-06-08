NICEVILLE — With the qualifying period over as of May 31, voters in July will choose between five candidates to fill two City Council seats.

Group 3 Councilman Heath Rominger announced at a council meeting May 14 that he would not seek re-election.

Three candidates will vie for Rominger's seat: Cathy Alley, a Realtor with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services; Paul Keith, owner and operator of LawnPro lawn service company; and Warren Meigs.

The second contested seat is Group 5, currently held by longtime Councilwoman Judy Boudreaux, who has been on the council since 1993 except in 2011 when she was ousted by Rominger for the Group 3 seat. Boudreaux returned in 2012 and has remained on the council.

Stephen Shelton, a certified public accountant, will run against her.

Group 1 Councilman Bill Schaetzle and Mayor Randall Wise attracted no opposition. They are expected to be sworn in July 16 for another four years in office.

Wise has been mayor since 1971 and Schaetzle will serve his third term as councilman.

Group 2 and 4 council seats will be up for election in 2021.

The election will be held at Niceville City Hall in the council chambers on July 16.