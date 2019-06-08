Firefighters battled a fire that ripped through a house in Chauvin Friday night.

According to Little Caillou Fire Department Chief Marty Thibodeaux, fire crews responded around 11:15 p.m. to a residence at 5705 Bayouside Drive after a neighbor spotted smoke and flames coming out of the house on a security camera.

Fire crews brought the blaze under control in under five minutes, Thibodeaux said. The house, which sustained smoke and heat damage, was vacant and appeared to be on the market, authorities said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.