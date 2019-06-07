Imagine a bright Sunday in spring, when the weather is just “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” wonderful. The cardinals and doves are waiting for breakfast; the cardinals especially, because sweet Christie always gets their special “food” when she goes to Johnson’s Giant Food down East Meighan Boulevard every week.

Red cardinals are our favorite birds, because an old Appalachian meme insists they are a sign from a loved one in Heaven and that Wade, her Daddy and my husband, sends us red cardinals (with a little help from Johnsons),

A heavenly sound of chimes rings out over the neighborhood; the cardinals, robins and doves pause in awesome wonder, their pecking forgotten. The hydrangeas, gardenias and marigolds add their scents to the tableau.

It lasts for only a moment. The air holds a breath; the chimes fade into the Sabbath lull; cardinals go back to pecking; flowers toss in the gentle breeze. Only the watchers are changed. A moment in spring can hold a lifetime.

POTPOURRI

I heard the “Rebels” were rowdy June 1! Joan Brooks, Wayne O’Bar, Dixie Minatra, Jerry Nance and Debra, Fran Phillips, Brenda Snow, Shannon Dye, Ruth Hardeker Wilson, Renee French, Cynthia Cress, Allen Hudson, Sylvia Coleman, Rick and Sandra Neal, Cathy Gamble, Jane Mitchell, Pam Pilgrim, Karen Pike, Paulette Tinker Self, Johnny Brooks, Glenn and Jan Nelson, Steve and Alice Moore, Mitchell Chastain, Liz Colegrove Nance, Paulette Entrekin, Yvonne Baty, Mayor Sherman Guyton, Betty Pruett and oh, everybody! Rebels!

A beloved old legend is being brought back to life in an exciting new venue for everyone. Noccalula and her tragic story are being presented at the Falls. That’s nothing new, but when there’s an exciting scene, it just might happen near you!

There are new characters, beautiful costumes, new episodes. The director-producer is Hokes Bluff native Brian Clowdus, who uses recorded music and sound effects throughout. The production will go on through early July.

Have you read the new book based on Harper Lee’s notes from an old case about a series of murders back in the mid-1950s? “Furious Hours” is well-written and carefully researched. The author uses both Lee’s notes and research and a bit of her style. (But there is, of course, only one Harper Lee!) The book kept my attention.

Now, “The Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell” is a different story. The protagonist does lead an extraordinary life, that comes around to make a rather unusual story, presented in tragi-comedy fashion. I was literally laughing one minute and sobbing the next, and then all three at once! I recommend both books highly.

But the one that I can’t get out of my heart is “Where the Crawdads Sing,” a lyrical beauty that comes to rest in a shadowy marsh among the loons and marsh creatures. Your heart will never let the protagonist go even if you are sure that she has disappeared in the dark morass she is hiding in. Even though she may know all secrets, including who killed the most popular man, ‘round town!

Glenda Byars is a correspondent for The Gadsden Times. Send submissions to glendabyars@comcast.net.