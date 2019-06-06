BONIFAY - City of Bonifay has issued a city-wide burn ban.

"Due to drought conditions, the City of Bonifay is asking all citizens refrain all burn fires," the advisory states. The local fire and police departments are charged with enforcing the ban, the advisory states.

The advisory will stay in effect until further notice. It is important to note, Florida Forestry Service has suspended giving out burn permits and several cities and counties have issued burn bans as a result.

For any questions, call City of Bonifay at 850-547-9014.