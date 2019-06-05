WASHINGTON COUNTY – In time for hurricane season, local agencies were awarded funding to continue providing services to the community.

American Red Cross, Dogwood Acres Retreat Center, Feeding the Gulf Coast and the Washington Long Term Recovery Group were awarded a total of $20,000 from the United Way of Northwest Florida's Hurricane Michael Relief Fund.

The allocation was a part of the $531,000 in funds distributed in the third phase the UWNF's Hurricane Michael funding distribution. "In total, more than $1 million has been collected and distributed 100-percent to agencies since Hurricane Michael," a UWNF news release stated.

According to Communications Director Ken McVay, in each grant application, agencies requested more funds than what they received - a sign that the need for continued funding, particularly during the aftermath of the storm, is still very pertinent.

The UWNF Board of Directors gave the funding approval to the nonprofit organizations on May 13.

As funds become available, an additional phase of funding will be planned later this year, the release stated. Anyone can contribute to the Hurricane Michael Relief Fund by texting 850strong to 41444.