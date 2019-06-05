FORT BENNING, GEORGIA - Pvt. Kelby Ammons of Ponce De Leon completed his One Station Unit Training (OSUT) at Fort Bennin on May 17, 2019. During his 14 weeks of training he conducted his Basic Combat Training as well as his Advanced Individual Training to be awarded the Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) 11B Infantryman. During his training he learned various weapons and vehicle operations, as well as, survival skills like map reading and land navigation. He also learned the basics of Army life and military customs including the Seven Core Army Values. His first duty station is Fort Lewis, Washington.

He graduated from Ponce De Leon High School May 2018. His parents Kevin and Alicia Ammons are extremely proud of his accomplishments.