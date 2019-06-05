The mass recording was part of a research project conducted in Florida this month by the Loggerhead Marinelife Center and Upwell, a California-based nonprofit.

JUNO BEACH — In the pre-dawn hours of May 18, a leatherback turtle researchers named Sydney Tuttle made history on Juno Beach.

Weighing in at 578 pounds, Sydney Tuttle became what researchers believe is the first nesting leatherback in the U.S. to have its mass recorded in a study. The project, which weighed six nesting leatherbacks over nine nights this month, was a partnership between Juno Beach's Loggerhead Marinelife Center and California-based sea turtle conservation nonprofit Upwell.

In addition to weighing the six leatherbacks, researchers collected blood samples, performed ultrasounds and analyzed body shapes, said Justin Perrault, Loggerhead's director of research.

No studies in the U.S., at least any in recent decades, have recorded the mass of nesting leatherback sea turtles, Perrault said. Such studies have been conducted in Indonesia, French Guiana and Trinidad and Tobago, researchers said.

The project in Juno Beach was part of a broader study by Upwell wildlife veterinarian Heather Harris of leatherbacks in the Pacific and Atlantic oceans. The leatherbacks Harris weighs in the waters off northern California forage there and nest in Indonesia, while the leatherbacks nesting in Palm Beach County forage near Nova Scotia, she said.

There are other differences between the populations, Harris said. The Pacific leatherbacks are declining in numbers while Atlantic leatherbacks are fairly stable, she said.

Harris said she hopes the study helps conservationists understand the effects of toxins on leatherbacks and how the turtles interact with their habitats.

"We're going to use body condition to understand a lot of other things about their biology," she said.

In Palm Beach County, nailing down the weight and body conditions of a nesting leatherback provides a health baseline to use for future nesting turtles in the area, Perrault said.

"If you get an animal that strands or anything like that ... you can say this animal is healthy or emaciated," he said. "It has a lot of implications for animal health and rehab settings."

The research this month highlighted the differences in weight between leatherbacks that are nesting and those that are foraging. Foraging leatherbacks can weigh more than 1,300 pounds, while the nesting leatherbacks in the recent study ranged from 578 pounds to just more than 900 pounds, Perrault said. The difference in weight is likely due to a combination of factors, particularly the animals' eating and fasting habits, he said.

The study occurred around the typical peak of leatherback nesting season in Palm Beach County, said Carla Mroz, Loggerhead's public relations and communications manager. The season usually starts in late February or early March before winding down in June, Mroz said.

Weighing the turtles was no simple task, Perrault and Harris said. A team of five or six people needed to wait for a leatherback to commit to nesting so they could avoid interfering with the laying process, Harris said. That created a short window of time for researchers to act, she said.

Once turtles were chosen, personnel needed to dig holes large enough to strap up the leatherbacks and lift them using a chain-hoist device, Perrault said. The chain hoist "didn't really require any muscle at all" to prop the turtles into the air, Perrault said, but there were still challenges once the animals were airborne.

"It was really mayhem for about 10 to 15 minutes because you have to make sure the animal is balanced in the air," he said. The research team of five or six people needed a permit from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to weigh the animals, Harris said.

While airborne, the leatherbacks seemed to function as normal and even tried to continue disguising their nests, Perrault said. The research crew caused "minimal disturbance" to the animals, he said.

The effort was worth it, Harris said.

"I guess I wasn't surprised (but) it was great to see the evidence," Harris said. "We've never known what they weighed so it was really interesting to see those numbers and have that comparison."

This story originally published to palmbeachpost.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the GateHouse Media network.