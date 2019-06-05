MARIANNA - Roy Baker, Business Development Coordinator for Opportunity Florida, recently completed the Advanced Economic Development Leadership (AEDL) program, an Opportunity Florida news release stated.

"The Advanced Economic Development Leadership Program has great teachers who use real world experience to instill and incite the class into deeper considerations of problem solving. We learn more about ourselves, others, and how to incorporate team methods toward improving our communities and regions for our citizens," Baker said in a statement.

Baker has been in his role with Opportunity Florida since June of 2016. Previously he served at the Jackson County Development Council for 15 years.

The program is an experiential course that explores economic development subjects that impact communities and states across the U.S. and was developed by University of Alabama, Clemson University, Texas Christian University, University of Southern Mississippi, according to the release.

Opportunity Florida is a rural regional economic development organization dedicated to aiding its member counties in job creation and retention of businesses and employees. The organization has grown to ten counties and one city in Northwest Florida since its original eight-county designation in 2000. The ten rural counties - Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Wakulla, (North) Walton, Washington, and the city of Freeport - have been designated by the Governor as a Rural Area of Opportunity.