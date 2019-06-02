The Etowah County Health Department will be offering drive-thru vaccinations for Hepatits A on Wednesday. From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., all adults can stop by the Health Department to receive the vaccine.

The drive-thru was organized in response to Etowah County being declared to have an outbreak of the disease. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the county had three reported cases of Hepatitis A earlier in the month.

As of May 30, ADPH reported seven cases in the county.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver infection that is spread through fecal matter. Some of the most at-risk are substance abusers, homeless people and the incarcerated. While Etowah County has fewer reported cases than others in the state, having the area be considered in outbreak status made the county eligible for free vaccines from the Centers for Disease Control, Dr. Karen Landers, district medical officer for the ADPH said when the outbreak status was first announced.

The Hepatitis A vaccine can protect adults from being infected. Symptoms of the infection, according to ADPH, are fever, dark urine, tiredness, pale stools, decreased appetite, joint pain, nausea and/or vomiting, yellowing of the skin or eyes and stomach pain or discomfort.

Aside from receiving the vaccine, the public can avoid the infection by washing hands with soap and water after going to the bathroom, after changing diapers and before preparing any meals.

The Etowah County Health Department said on Friday that those with insurance should bring their insurance card with them. However, those without insurance will not be turned away. Additionally, the Health Service Center will also be present on Wednesday to offer Free HIV and Hepatitis C testing.

The drive-thru vaccination will be in the parking lot of the Health Department in East Gadsden. Enter the parking lot from South Seventh Street and follow signs. Walk-ups are also welcomed.

According to the Etowah/Gadsden Emergency Management Agency, those without transportation can use the City of Gadsden Trolley to travel to the South Eighth Street stop, which is one block away from the clinic.