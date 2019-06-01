A virtual public school for students K-12 is holding an informational session Tuesday to let local parents and students know more about this educational alternative.

Alabama Connections Academy representatives will meet with parents at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 106 Walker Drive, Gadsden (near Attalla). According to a press release, parents will have the opportunity to learn more about this “highly accountable, high-quality virtual public school” at the meeting.

During the session, participants will discuss the family’s role in the education process through topics such as organizing the home for the most effective schooling environment and balancing time when more than one child is enrolled in the program. Participants also will learn how Alabama Connections Academy’s community coordinators arrange field trips and extracurricular activities for students and parents across the state as a means of education, fun and networking with others enrolled in the school.

The school provides all curriculum materials — several large boxes of textbooks per child, workbooks and hands-on materials — that make up the core of Alabama Connections Academy’s print-rich curriculum. Each Alabama Connections Academy student is also assigned a professional teacher to oversee learning and assess student progress.

Alabama Connections Academy has been authorized by the Limestone County School District to serve students in grades K-12 throughout the state beginning in the 2019-20 school year.

For more information, call 800-382-6010 or visit www.ConnectionsAcademy.com