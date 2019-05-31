CHIPLEY - Washington County 4-H recently hosted its annual public speaking contest. First place winners of the contest won a full scholarship to attend 4-H Camp Timpoochee, to be held June 17-21.

The winners are: 4th grade, 1st – Lydia Palmer, 2nd – Press Forward, 3rd – Allison Walker and honorable mention – Emma Weeks; 5th grade, 1st – Jaylee Manuel, 2nd – Railey Holley, 3rd – Vanessa Wicker and honorable mention – Lane Pelfrey; and 6th grade, 1st – Sydney Smith, 2nd – Italy Laurel, 3rd – Jaren Manuel and honorable mention – Peyton Whittal.

The annual 4-H Tropicana Public Speaking Contest is a long-standing tradition in Washington County. Sponsored by Tropicana, and as a 4-H in the Classroom program, Washington County 4-H provides teaching materials and awards to schools who choose to participate in the program. Teachers lead students through topic selection, speech development, writing, and delivery techniques. Students speak on the classroom level and winners are chosen to compete in the school grade contest. The top three students in each grade go on to the county contest.