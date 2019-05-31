HOLMES COUNTY - An unnamed person was killed and two people from Ponce de Leon remain with serious injuries from a crash last week on State Road 81.

According to an Florida Highway Patrol news release, the person veered into the northbound lane while traveling south on State Road 81 when it collided with two other vehicles.

The front left of the 2000 Saturn LS1 collided with the left side of a 2016 Nissan Quest driven by Dustin Man, 36, of Monticello, Kentucky.

While colliding with Man's vehicle, the front of the Saturn collided head on with that of a 2014 Dodge Ram. And, while colliding with the Ram, the Saturn became fully engulfed in flames with the driver entrapped inside.

The driver of the Dodge, David Cox, 62, and the passenger Janet Cox, 59, both of Ponce de Leon, are in serious condition, the release states. Man had no injuries.

Charges are pending. The unidentified person's name will be released after the next of kin is notified.