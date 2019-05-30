Harriet Jane Hance Mosteller, of Apalachicola, passed away Tuesday, May 21, at Hospice House in Tallahassee. She was 75. Harriet was born on November 2, 1943. She grew up in Carrabelle and graduated from Carrabelle High School in 1961. Harriet attended Lively Tech where earned a certificate in stenography.

In 1963, she married Ted Mosteller and together they raised three children. Harriet dedicated her life to raising her children and providing a loving, Christian home. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Apalachicola.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Ted Mosteller of Apalachicola and children, Ted, Jr. (Pamela) of Titusville, Marty (Carol) of Tallahassee, and Laurie (Michael) of Tampa; six grandchildren, Taylor Beauregard (Chris), Lane Mosteller, Brianna Cesaroni, Donovan Cesaroni, Jennifer Mosteller, and Haley Mosteller; and great-grandchildren, Tucker Beauregard and Grayson Beauregard.

Harriet is preceded in death by her parents Donald and Mary Jewel of Carrabelle and brothers Donnie Hance of Carrabelle and John Hance (Cecile) of Perry.