Tucked into greenspaces along the perimeter of University of Alabama are several patches of wildflowers that stand in contrast to the manicured turf across the rest of campus.

The tall meadows aren’t oversights by the grounds crew but deliberate habitats built to attract honeybees and monarch butterflies. The wildflower plots, marked with signs encouraging people to look but not enter, are meant to provide undisturbed spaces for the pollinators.

“It added some natural color and beauty to areas of camps that don’t really have them,” said Duane Lamb, associate vice president of facilities and grounds.

The habitats are near the tennis courts on campus, behind Cyber Hall, in the new Capstone Preserve, and on the nature trail that runs beside Marrs Springs Road.

People have expressed interest in putting hive boxes near the sites, and, while there are no specific plans as of yet, Lamb said the facilities department is looking at the possibility of further sites at UA properties.

Lamb created the campus habitats about five years ago after researching the decline of honeybees and consulting with Lynda Gilbert, former vice president for financial affairs, about the plan. He first discussed the challenges facing the bees with a friend in Birmingham who owned restaurants and had a garden.

“She was really concerned her gardens were not being pollinated as well,” he said.

Lamb noted challenges that range from climate change to pesticide, herbicide use, parasites and habitat loss.

“I think a lot if it is their natural habitats are going away, in my mind,” Lamb said. “We decided to try to help them out a bit.”

The facilities group identified possible sites on campus and researched wildflower mixes, he said. The plots are planted with a mixture of lance leaved coreopsis, purple coneflower, perennial lupine, California poppy, annual baby’s breath, scarlet flax, four o’clock, sulphur cosmos, Indian blanket, mallow tree, dwarf blue cornflower, clasping coneflower, black-eyed Susan, plain coreopsis and red and white clover.

The horticulturalists on campus try to keep it as natural as possible, Lamb said. But the plots are plowed once a year, and some extra seed is put out even though the wildflowers seed themselves.

While Lamb hasn’t collected any data on the impact of the habitats on the insects in the last five years, he said the plots are buzzing with activity.

“Do I know for a fact it is helpful? No, but it seems to be,” he said

The wildflowers, originally intended as a draw for honeybees and monarchs, inevitably have drawn other species.

“It turns out to be a great natural habitat for a bunch of insect species,” Lamb said.

Lamb said he check on them weekly. The wildflowers have also attracted an abundance of hummingbirds.

“I guess they have also found our little habitats,” he said of the birds.