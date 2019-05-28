PANAMA CITY — A new fast food chain is breaking into the Panama City market, as chicken chain Slim Chickens will be opening three locations in the greater Panama City area, according to a press release.

According to the release, Arkansas franchisee Chris McMillan, who owns Sonic franchises, is branching out into Slim Chickens franchises, signing a 12-unit regional deal that will see the first three restaurants open near Panama City by fall/winter 2019.

According to their website, Slim Chickens is a "fast-casual" restaurant specializing in chicken tenders based in Arkansas. Until now, most locations have been clustered in Arkansas and through the Midwest, with two in Mississippi.

Information on where the stores will open was not immediately available, but the first location is scheduled to open in November.