ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep your eyes on the prize. The perceptive insights of your friends can help you top the charts in the material world. Success might not arrive when you want it to, but when it does arrive it will be right on time.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Though you may be perfectly competent with ordinary computer skills, you could be faced with a technology that is much more complex. Don't be afraid to invest the time and make the effort to learn something new.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You may feel stalled-out now -- either boxed in by uncertainty or backed up against a wall. Don't say yes, yet, if you mean no. If you are hesitant about taking on extra responsibilities, go with that, there may be very good reasons to wait.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take compliments with a grain of salt and be skeptical of offers. If you attempt to clear up a mystery or sort out the facts, you might encounter plenty of false leads or bait-and-switch tactics before you get to the truth.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If you are friendly and trustworthy someone may drop a valuable idea in your lap or offer to help you achieve your objectives. You might be temporarily frustrated by a lack of progress but know that your efforts are worthwhile.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Function has to be an integral part of form. If you want a presentation to shine you should pay attention to the small, but crucial, details. Be sure to read the fine print thoroughly even when you are in a hurry.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You may have the ideas and necessary confidence to pursue your dreams. Someone else, however, may be less than forthright under these planetary conditions, so wait for better timing to sign on the dotted line.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You are willing to sacrifice much to maintain the peace. Your sympathy and sensitivity to the needs of others makes you a prized companion. Your astute business insights can make you a workplace hero.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You are much too wise to become caught up in misunderstandings that crop up. You realize that money must remain in circulation to benefit you and everyone else. Save money without being miserable.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You often display a great sense of humor but taking care of your responsibilities is no laughing matter. When you are caught up in a hectic schedule you may become tone deaf to other people's needs.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Some people can't get back in the rhythm of the daily routines after a day off. You may struggle to communicate with colleagues, or someone may leave an essential task undone, putting you in a bad position.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You will find that others in your vicinity are overly concerned with how things look. You often prefer to be more concerned with how things feel. Give someone a hug when needed but always remain respectful of boundaries.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You have great ambitions and a vision of the future, which you can achieve by perseverance and hard work during the upcoming six to eight weeks. Developing a reliable routine and a sensible schedule will give you a steady support system that you need in August and September when distractions abound. November is a great time for a carefree vacation or a ride on the romantic merry-go-round. Late December is the best time to make crucial decisions, while you have the advantage of wise advice from trusted counselors and general good luck. You will need to buckle down to hard work in January leaving you free to pursue your financial ambitions in February.