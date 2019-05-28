Finding a snake in Florida isn’t tricky, but discovering one in a toilet first thing in the morning sounds like a scene from “Snakes on a Plane.”



A Florida man got the scare of a lifetime after finding a non-venomous Ball Python snake slithering around his toilet in Coral Springs, CBS Miami reported.



The Coral Springs Humane Unit was called to an apartment building around 4 a.m. on May 26 after a resident discovered a three-foot python either trying to exit or enter his toilet, according to Coral Springs police spokesman Chris Swinson.



The snake was captured and taken to a reptile center.



Authorities don’t know how the snake got into the toilet but it may have belonged to a former tenant and may have been loose in the plumbing system, Swinson said.



