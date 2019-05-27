Sgt. Matthew Leonard’s actions are well documented now. The Greene County native, who grew up in the Birmingham area, died in an action so heroic that Hollywood would have to tone it down to make it more believable. But it was very real.

Leonard grew up black in the segregated South, but it didn’t diminish his patriotism. A tough combat veteran who had fought one war in Korea, he volunteered for a tour in Vietnam. As a drill sergeant, Leonard just felt like he couldn’t keep sending off the men he’d trained to do the job if he weren’t willing to go do it himself.

On Feb. 28, 1967, his platoon was ambushed, and those above him in the chain of command were killed or wounded. When he took command, complete disaster was not out of the question. But Leonard took charge and organized a defense. When an enemy machine gun began raking his unit’s position and there was nothing else to do, he charged it and killed the crew.

Unfortunately, it came with a price. Leonard was mortally wounded, but he didn’t roll over and die. He slumped against a tree and continued to fire at the enemy until the last ounce of life drained from him. There could not be a finer example of America’s fighting spirit.

Leonard’s actions are well known and well documented. He posthumously received the Medal of Honor. A major highway in the county where he was born is named for him.

Conversely, the details of A.J. Hollingsworth’s death were so obscure that it took relatives months of research to find out how he died. He was a fuzzy-faced teenager when World War II broke out and still a kid when he went off to war.

Hollingsworth was an 18-year-old farm boy from New Lexington who carried his squad’s BAR, a heavy automatic rifle. As World War II ground to its bloody conclusion, he was killed in a firefight with Germans in a pillbox in Philippsbourg, a village in Alsace.

It was a small action in a very large war. Hollingsworth became one of thousands resting beneath European soil. For him, there were no medals and no monuments other than a single small white cross.

A black combat veteran whose exploits were widely celebrated and a white farm boy from Tuscaloosa County whose brief taste of battle ended in anonymity are both members of the same fraternity. Today, on Memorial Day, we honor the brotherhood that Leonard and Hollingsworth and thousands like them share. They are men who gave their lives for our country.

They were people who walked among us here in West Alabama. They still have kin living here. They were cut from ordinary cloth but became extraordinary men.

They didn’t do it for medals or monuments. What they wanted more than anything was to get back home and see the people they loved. But they knew their duty and sacrificed all they had.

They deserve our honor and respect every day of the year, not just on Memorial Day.

This editorial first appeared in the May 27, 2013, edition of The Tuscaloosa News.