Gallant Homemakers and Community Leaders

The May 14 meeting of the Gallant Homemakers and Community Leaders was called to order by President Kathy Sapp. The meeting was held at 1 p.m. at the Gallant Community Center. There were 15 members present and one new member, Sharon Lamkin. Welcome to our new member, making a total of 16 present. The pledge to the flag, AHCL Creed and the Homemakers Pledge were lead by Mary Ellen Smith.

The devotion, “Lord, You Are My Peace,” was given by Daphney Gray from John 14: 27: “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.”

Minutes of the April meeting was given by Marie McClendon and treasurer’s report was given by Gwen Bradley. A report was given on the sale of the handmade quilt — all seems to be going well. There still is time to purchase tickets for the quilt. Call 256-538-6606, 256-538-7441 or 256-9529 to obtain tickets. Funds will be used for the club’s scholarship fund. The scholarship fund winner will be announced at the Achievement Day meeting on July 9. You do not have to be present to win the quilt. The 2018 scholarship winner, Haley Green, was in attendance for the May meeting. She is attending the University of Alabama.

The Environment chairperson, Paula Green, and her daughter, Haley Green, gave a presentation of “The Case for Crape Myrtle,” how it is a terrific, low-maintenance choice for prolific blooms during hot, humid summers. What makes it so irresistible are the spectacular late spring, summer and fall flowers. It is ideally suited for formal or informal design in the home landscape, street plantings and community plantings.

Melba McClendon gave a demonstration on how to fold and cut plastic bags and make a roll to be taken to the state convention. These rolls then will be processed and made into a mattress for the homeless.

There being no further business, the meeting was adjourned. The next meeting is June 11.

— Marie McClendon

Gadsden Music Club

The clouds over Etowah County rose abruptly unto the celestial regions above the earth May 8, as three senior sopranos from Jacksonville State University’s Opera Club lifted their brilliant voices in song before the monthly meeting of the Gadsden Music Club. The event was held in the Music Center at Temple Beth Israel on Chestnut Street.

Kelsey Trussell (Albertville) sang “O Mio Babbino Caro” from “Gianni Schicchi” and “Ella Fui” from “The Tales of Hoffman.” Charissa Johnson (Anniston) chose the hilarious “The Doll’s Song” from “The Tales of Hoffman” and “Come Now A Roundel” from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Anna Lee (Huntsville) gave her voice to ”Ain’t It a Pretty Night” from “Suzanna” and joined Johnson in “The Flower” duet from “Lakme.” The piano accompanist for all three soloists was Rhonda Robinson.

During the business portion of the meeting, President Sharron Yancey ended her two-year term by handing her gavel to incoming President Carol Larkin, who will begin her term in office in September. Other officers for the 2019-2020 season also were installed: Sharon Dasinger, president-elect; Sharron Yancey, first vice president and historian; Gwen Axtell, second vice president; John Larkin, recording secretary; Pat Saye, corresponding secretary; Ramona Hicks, treasurer; Ronald Higgins, auditor; and Evelyn Cleveland, chaplain.

The Gadsden Music Club, founded in 1915, meets at 10 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month from September through May. All who enjoy music are invited to attend. It is a member of the Alabama and National Federation of Music Clubs.

— Harry D. Butler