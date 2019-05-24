The Blind Rehabilitation Center

A little-known program of the V.A. is the Blind Rehabilitation Center in Biloxi, Mississippi. Having the misfortune to get first macular degeneration and glaucoma, I was left with blindness in my left eye and limited vision that needed strong eye glasses in my right eye.

When Scott Turner, the visual impairment coordinator for the program in the V.A., referred me to the program I was apprehensive. I knew where everything was in my apartment and my building and was not sure I wanted to go to a military base with officials telling me what to do.

I did not find officials at the Blind Rehab Center. I found young, pleasant instructors who cared about me and the other 23 vets who were in varying degrees of blindness, teaching us the special skills we desperately needed with the visual aids they gave us and even had a recreation person who kept us entertained between the classes. The instructors, some of them in some form of blindness, treated us like family, not patients. They also liked each other, smiling, laughing and hugging us and each other when we really needed it.

The veterans had a camaraderie I hadn’t seen in many years. When one vet was struggling with his sight, there was always another vet nearby to help and guide him, although some days it was like "Saturday Night Live" in the dining room with jokes and one-liners that keep us laughing. However, I have to credit for the success of the center to the administrators who were wise enough to hire all the right people for all the right positions they created, making each person a vital part of the program. There are thirteen Blind Rehab Centers in the United States. Veterans should contact their V.A. representative for more information.

Mark Conte, Fort Walton Beach