Granny Cason, my great-grandmother on my mother’s daddy’s side, gave the tightest, snuff-smelling hugs, made the most delectable apple pies, stayed loyal to the U.S. through two world wars and had the most grass-less front yard in the mill village. Yes, a bare-naked, not-even-a-dandelion, “swept yard” — well, the most grass-less on Hinsdale Avenue, anyway.

She brought her large, boisterous family down from the lush mountains of northern Alabama from a little hole in the roadside, Aura, to work in the cotton mill, and nobody ever talked about them being lazy. They, along with their sister, Ollie, worked as hard as any mill hand.

They were not pretty, Granny said with a laugh, but they made the neat little house ring with laughter and teasing and love. Nora, the younger sister, had few manufacturing skills, but could cook and bake “to beat the band.” She stayed at home and kept the house and made, among everything else, her special fried pies.

Nobody, not even Granny, could figure what brought Herman to Maybelle McLemore. Was it her demure ladylike manner, or the ease of accessibility? Maybelle and her mother lived in the tiny, three-room house next door.

Schooling was something the Cason clan took little interest in, let alone reading a book. However, Maybelle loved to read. She was reading out loud one afternoon, and Herman sat down and listened. That was the beginning of the afternoon reading.

Sixteen-year-old Maybelle read to her next-door neighbors in the late afternoon — about animals and creatures that roamed the woods and talked. Why, that was the grandest thing they had ever heard!

Maybelle’s stories that filled the listeners in the “swept yard” were so compelling that Herman fell in love. By the time the summer melted into winter, the romance had begun and flourished, and Herman and Maybelle were married.

The rest of their story is mirrored by all mill village people. Like all children, they grew. They worked in the mill, played, went to Emma Sansom High School and lived in their storybook houses designed by Howard Gardner Nichols.

One of their children became a teacher, another worked as an school liaison. One of their grandchildren was a teacher, the other is in the medical field, one is an entrepreneur, another a historical writer, another a biographer — and another a correspondent for The Gadsden Times!

All were children from a home where someone had enough time to read to them. “There is no ‘app’ to take the place of your LAP,” the meme read. I began to think of sitting on Maybelle’s lap while she recited “by heart” the old rhymes and stories that her mother sang to her. I can smell freshly baked “tea cakes,” strong coffee, buttered popcorn and Herman whittling on a stick and listening to “Gimme my big toe” and “Froggy Went a Courtin’.” If only there was a rewind switch — ‘Round Town.

